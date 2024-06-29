Is Kanye West begging ex-wife Kim Kardashian for money?
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Kanye "Ye" West has allegedly asked his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for financial help after seeing his dwindling bank account go lower and lower.
Maybe Ye should rethink his hit song Gold Digger...
Allegedly, the rapper has been burning through his savings account, forcing him to ask The Kardashians star for help, per In Touch.
"He's still got some money coming in, but ever since he lost that deal with Adidas, he's seen many, many zeros drop off his net worth," a source revealed.
The German sportswear giant ended its contract with Ye after posting multiple antisemitic remarks on social media.
"It's now gotten to the point where he's got no choice but to make some cutbacks, like flying coach instead of private jets," the insider continued.
That explains the recent TikTok clip that went viral showing the Heartless artist and his current boo, Bianca Censori,flying on a commercial plane.
Meanwhile, Kimmy Cakes couldn't be raking in more dough from her new Kardashians season and many other business endeavors!
Why does Kanye West want money from Kim Kardashian?
"Reigning in his spending is not something he's used to doing, and it's been a huge blow to his ego," the insider claimed.
"Meanwhile, Kim couldn't be doing better. She’s been very smart with her money, and business is booming, so she's able to spoil the kids in a way Kanye can't," they added.
The outlet states the reality star's net worth grew from $1.3 billion to $1.7 billion between 2023 and 2024.
But Ye's – whose net worth was originally $2 billion in 2022 – drastically dropped to $400 million by 2023.
Kanye's reasoning for wanting more money from Kim is seemingly to spoil their four kids as much as she does.
Cover photo: Collage: Angela Weiss & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP