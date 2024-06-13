Kanye West spotted with Bianca Censori on commercial flight amid legal woes

Japan - Rapper Kanye West was caught on TikTok taking a nap next to his wife Bianca Censori on a commercial flight.

Kanye West (r.) and his wife Bianca Censori were caught sleeping on a commercial flight! © Collage: RONALD MARTINEZ & Marco BERTORELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@brandon.doggett

A TikToker randomly caught a clip of the 47-year-old rapper sitting comfortably next to his wife Bianca on a commercial plane.



"was not expecting to see kanye when i walked out of the bathroom to say the [least]," the caption of the video, which was shared over the weekend, read.

Kanye had a white monogrammed robe on, while Bianca wore a similar outfit. And both had their seatbelts fastened. Safety first, after all!

The best part of all is that it happened to be the Mercy artist's birthday at the time, which led to a ton of hilarious comments from fans and haters alike.

"this is possibly the best way to see ye on his bday LOL," one joked.

Others couldn't believe their eyes, writing, "this would only happen to you."

Kanye has recently been sued by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta for alleged sexual harassment.