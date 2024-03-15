Kanye West drops steamy photo shoot of Bianca Censori after Kim Kardashian meetup

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West 's wifey Bianca Censori opted for a toned-down look in brand-new pics shared by the rapper.

Kanye West (l.) showed off Bianca Censori's fit (r.) from his Vultures 2 listening party. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & Screenshot/Instagram/ye

On Thursday, the 46-year-old hip hop mogul dropped pics via his Instagram story of his 29-year-old wife's fit, which she sported at Ye's Vultures 2 listening party earlier this week.

The impromptu photo shoot featured Censori striking poses while rocking a light pink nearly see-through camisole trimmed with white bows and dangling garter belts, in serious spring '24 style.

Ye's wifey also gave fans a peek at the back of the pink top, which was laced up with white strings and featured two more hanging bow-trimmed garter belts.

She completed the look with a pair of white lace tights, seemingly no underwear (once again), plus matching sling-back kitten heels. Her hair was styled in a sleek, pulled-back bun.

Yet Censori's attire wasn't the most eye-raising thing that happened at the party, as Kanye's ex Kim Kardashian was also in attendance.

She was captured hugging Censori while the two enjoyed the event together with KimYe's kids, North, Psalm, and Chicago.