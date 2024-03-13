Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori seen together for the first time as Kanye considers big step!

San Francisco, California - Friends after all? Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori were spotted enjoying Kanye West 's Vulture's 2 listening party!

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori (l) were seen together for the first time at Kanye West's Vulture's 2 listening party. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & Screenshot/Instagram/djpharris& kimkardashian

On Tuesday, viral footage from the 46-year-old hip hop star's listening event in San Francisco showed Kim hanging out with Ye's wifey.

The SKIMs owner and Censori were seen chatting during the star-studded set, with Kim rocking an all-black fit while the 29-year-old designer sported a pink tank top with white tights.

Kim and Ye's kiddies Chicago, Pslam, and North were also seen standing next to their mom while the group watched the Donda artist perform.

The surprising moment seemingly suggests that Ye's ex and his current wifey are on good terms, despite Kim not being too fond of Censori in the beginning.