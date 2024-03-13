Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori seen together for the first time as Kanye considers big step!
San Francisco, California - Friends after all? Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori were spotted enjoying Kanye West's Vulture's 2 listening party!
On Tuesday, viral footage from the 46-year-old hip hop star's listening event in San Francisco showed Kim hanging out with Ye's wifey.
The SKIMs owner and Censori were seen chatting during the star-studded set, with Kim rocking an all-black fit while the 29-year-old designer sported a pink tank top with white tights.
Kim and Ye's kiddies Chicago, Pslam, and North were also seen standing next to their mom while the group watched the Donda artist perform.
The surprising moment seemingly suggests that Ye's ex and his current wifey are on good terms, despite Kim not being too fond of Censori in the beginning.
Do Kanye West and Bianca Censori have babies on the brain?
Meanwhile, one of Ye's confidants, Justin LaBoy, spilled some interesting tea to TMZ about the rapper's marriage to the former architect.
LaBoy told the site that he's "never seen" Kanye happier than he is right now and noted that Censori is also happy, clarifying the rumors that Ye is controlling his wife with her risqué looks.
The social media influencer further dished that "a bunch of babies" could be on the way for spouses.
If Ye and Censori are looking to expand their family, a full reconciliation with Kim can only help!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & Screenshot/Instagram/djpharris& kimkardashian