Kanye West has meltdown over "fake" Yeezys and attacks Adidas

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West claims sporting goods giant Adidas are selling "fake" Yeezy products after the company ended their business relationship with the rapper over a year ago.

Rapper Kanye West recently shared a video to social media where he claimed sports company Adidas is releasing new Yeezy products without his approval. © Collage: Screenshots / Instagram / @KanyeWest

On Monday, Ye shared a brief rant in an Instagram video, where he criticized the company for "putting out fake color ways" that he didn't approve of, not paying him for their newest line of YZY products, and suing him for $250 million.

"They're using contract clauses and 50 years of business experience to rape an artist, one of y'all favorite artists, right in front of y'all in broad daylight," he exclaimed.

In a previous post, he included a screenshot of one of the new shoes, which he described as "cooorny," adding, "Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys."

He also blamed other celebrities and the public for doing nothing as a "Fortune 500 company rape one of your heroes in real life."

His criticism comes more than a year after Adidas severed ties with him back in October 2022, following a string of public antisemitic remarks he made in several interviews and on social media.

In recent months, Ye has been attempting to make his comeback to music with the release of his latest album Vultures, along with a single he did with his daughter that has been blowing up.