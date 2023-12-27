Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North honors dad for Christmas

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian dropped snaps from her family's yearly Christmas Eve bash , where her daughter North pulled a classic look from dad Kanye West 's archives!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North (r) paid homage to her dad in Kim's latest Christmas family shoot. © Collage: LARRY BUSACCA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Tuesday, Kim shared her annual family Christmas pics via Instagram of her four kiddies, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The festive photos were taken outside in The Kardashians star's curated winter wonderland, where she flaunted a powder blue and silver Manfred Thierry Mugler gown.



Kim's daughters twinned with their mom in silver and blue fits, while her sons sported all-black looks.

Yet, it was North's attire that truly stole the show, per Kim's IG stories.

She wrote over one of the family snaps, "You know North went through the archives to pick her dads Balmain Met jacket," adding, "Ifykyk."

The jacket was worn by the rapper when he and his then-wife walked the red carpet together at the 2016 Met Gala, where the theme was Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology.