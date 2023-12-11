Kanye West and wife surprise fans with furries and risky fits amid split rumors

Miami, Florida - Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori popped up at this year's Art Basel amid talk that the couple are divorcing .

Kanye West (third from r.) and Bianca Censori (c.) were seen at this year's Art Basel in Miami after spending time overseas. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

All eyes were on the 46-year-old hip-hop star and his 23-year-old bride on Sunday, who gave fans an eyeful in Miami in two new risqué fits.

Censori turned heads in a figure-hugging bodysuit that flaunted all of her assets, as per TMZ.

Mrs. West paired the see-through look with clear heels, a fur hat, and carried a huge stuffed white polar bear.

Later, she changed into another X-rated fit that featured a glittered silver-string bodysuit and a '20s-inspired headpiece, paired with another furry animal toy she used to cover her exposed chest.



Meanwhile, Ye, who sported an all-white look earlier, changed into a simple black fit that consisted of a black head covering, leather coat, black tee, and slouchy boots.

The sighting comes after reports claimed the Wests were headed for divorce after the Yeezy architect's loved ones allegedly staged an "intervention."