Kanye West joins Travis Scott on stage as surprise guest for Florida show

Orlando, Florida - During a recent performance on his Circus Maximus Tour, Travis Scott brought surprise guest Kanye West on stage to perform a handful of his rap classics.

Rapper Travis Scott brought out Kanye West as a surprise guest during a recent performance in Florida where the two played some of his biggest hits. © Collage: PHILLIP FARAONE/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP

Billboard reports that Scott brought out Ye, who donned a Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees hockey mask, as the piano intro to West's track Runaway played.

Crowds erupted in cheers as the controversial rapper took the stage. The duo proceeded to play a handful of his biggest hits, including Can't Tell Me Nothing and Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.

Ty Dolla $ign also joined Ye on stage to perform the song Fade and the self-titled track from their upcoming joint album, Vultures.

The performance marked the first time that Scott and Ye have performed together since last August in Rome, Italy.

Scott took a moment to pay homage to West, telling the crowd, "I wouldn't be here on this stage without my brother, man. He opened up these doors for me. Make some noise for the greatest of all time!"