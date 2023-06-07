Kanye West paying hefty price for West Hollywood home with new wife Bianca Censori

West Hollywood, California - Kanye "Ye" West and his wife Bianca Censori apparently are living the good life!

Kanye West pays a pretty penny for his new apartment with his alleged wife Bianca Censori. © IMAGO / YAY Images

Alexa, cue Seven Rings by Ariana Grande, because clearly, whatever Ye and his wifey want, they got it!

Per Page Six, the supposed newlyweds are reportedly paying a whopping $20,000 a month for a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment in West Hollywood.

Yes, you read that correctly, $20K a month!

The Sun spilled some more tea on the pair's lavish yet "minimalist" pad, which is said to include amenities such as a heated pool, rooftop cafe, private cinema, valet, a bar and lounge area, and 24-hour concierge service.



Welcome to the good life indeed!