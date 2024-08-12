Taylor Swift blocks Kanye West from keeping up Billboard hot streak

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has gotten the last laugh in her decade-long feud with Kanye West after overtaking the rapper's new album , Vultures 2.

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department blocked Kanye West (r.) from scoring a 12th consecutive Billboard 200 No. 1 debut with Vultures 2. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Avalon.red

Reputation (Taylor's Version) may not have dropped on the same day as Ye's new album, but the 34-year-old pop star still managed to spoil his latest release!

Taylor's powerhouse 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, again dominated the latest iteration of the Billboard 200, leaving Kanye's joint release with Ty Dolla $ign at No. 2.

The second-place debut officially breaks Kanye's streak of No. 1 debuts after 11 in total.

Since its release back in April, TTPD has maintained a historic reign on the Billboard charts, only breaking its consistent dominance when it was briefly dethroned by Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

The album has now spent a total of 14 weeks in the top spot.

Of course, Swifties were quick to rejoice over TTPD's victory over Vultures 2, given the infamous bad blood between Taylor and Kanye.

