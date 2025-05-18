Kanye West's pro-Hitler song thrives on Elon Musk's X after being banned from streaming platforms

Los Angeles, California - A new song by rapper Kanye West glorifying Nazi leader Adolf Hitler has racked up millions of views on Elon Musk 's X platform, after it was banned by other sites such as YouTube .

West – the winner of 24 Grammys over the course of his career in hip-hop – has made repeated antisemitic and pro-Nazi statements in recent years.

The song Heil Hitler was released on May 8, the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

As of Saturday, the video had been seen nearly 10 million times.

In the clip, dozens of Black men – wearing animal pelts and masks, and standing in a block formation – chant the title of the song, as West raps about being misunderstood and his custody battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The song ends with an extract of a speech by the Nazi dictator.

NBC News cited a YouTube spokesperson as saying: "We removed the content and will continue to take down reuploads."

Reddit also told NBC that it would remove any versions of the song from its platform, with a spokesperson adding: "Hate and anti-Semitism have absolutely no place on Reddit."

The song has also been removed from streaming platforms Spotify and Apple Music.

Since Musk purchased Twitter (now X) in 2022, he has allowed hate speech and disinformation on the site, positioning himself as a champion of free speech.

But critics say the Tesla and SpaceX chief is amplifying those who share his political beliefs.

Musk has become a close ally of President Donald Trump and donated $277 million to support Trump and other Republican candidates in the 2024 election.