It's official: Kanye West is no longer running for president in 2024

Los Angeles, California - If you were planning on supporting Kanye "Ye" West for president next year, you may want to begin considering other candidates.

Controversial rapper Kanye West is no longer running for president in 2024, his attorney recently confirmed. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

West's attorney Bruce Marks recently told Rolling Stone that the rapper is "not a candidate for office in 2024." A source close to West's political committee, which is still called Kanye 2020, also told the outlet that "there's no campaign structure or anything along those lines in place" and insisted that the likelihood of a presidential run actually happening is "beyond remote."

The committee filed a financial report with the Federal Election Commission last week claiming that they have only $23,142.22 cash on hand, which would be an embarrassingly low amount of funding for a serious presidential candidate.

Milo Yiannopoulos, the right-wing provocateur that West tapped to run his campaign back in May, is no longer listed as campaign staff. Instead, Treasurer Hassan Sheikh is now leading the team, too.

Ye has been avoiding the public eye since facing harsh criticism after making a string of very public antisemitic remarks. This scandal cost him high-profile business deals and friendships alike.

As a result, West has taken a financial hit strong enough for him to lose his status as a billionaire.