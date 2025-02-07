Karla Sofía Gascón, disgraced Emilia Perez star, vows to remain "silent" amid controversy

Los Angeles, California - Actor Karla Sofía Gascón appeared to step back Friday from the Oscar campaign for her hit Netflix narco-musical Emilia Perez after her offensive past social media posts hit its chances of glory.

Gascón, the first transgender woman nominated for best actress, plays a Mexican cartel boss in the movie, which won a record number of Oscar nominations for a foreign-language film.

The 52-year-old said she hoped "my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference."

Last week's unearthing of racist posts by the Spanish star denigrating Islam and murdered Black American George Floyd has unleashed a scandal that has harmed her reputation and the film.

Gascón said she made the decision after the movie's French director Jacques Audiard this week called the posts "inexcusable" and "absolutely hateful."

"I decided, for the film, for Jacques, for the cast, for the incredible crew who deserves it, for the beautiful adventure we all had together, to let the work talk for itself," Gascón wrote on Instagram.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt along the way," added the Spaniard, who was writing in English.