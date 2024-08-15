Katy Perry to receive major honor at 2024 VMAs – despite shaky comeback
Los Angeles, California - Pop star Katy Perry has just nabbed MTV's coveted Video Vanguard Award despite her two most recent music videos being mired in controversy.
On Thursday, MTV announced that the Wide Awake singer will receive the Video Vanguard Award and perform a biggest hits medley live at the VMAs on September 11.
This couldn't have aligned better with Katy's press rollout for her comeback album 143, which is set to drop on September 20.
Other winners of this honor include Michael Jackson (who the award is named after) as well as Beyoncé, Madonna, The Beatles, Shakira, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson, and more.
"Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon," said Bruce Gillmer, Paramount's president of music, music talent, programming, and events, as well as Paramount+'s chief content officer for music.
"With her game-changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world's biggest stages," he continued.
"Katy’s prowess will be on full display LIVE on the VMAs with a can't-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits."
Katy Perry faces fresh scrutiny over her two latest music videos
The first single off of her upcoming album, Women's World, was widely panned as a showy yet hollow example of "fake feminism" cringe.
Claims from Katy that the video was done as "satire" did not hold up well against fan scrutiny.
Especially ironic is the fact that this supposed anthem of women's empowerment was done in collaboration with alleged industry abuser Dr. Luke.
Her second single, Lifetimes, found Katy in hot water with Spanish authorities after she filmed herself trampling all over protected wildlife areas without the proper permits.
Other Katy Perry music videos and performances have been cited for racism and cultural appropriation in the past.
Catch the Video Music Awards on September 11 to see Katy Perry accept the 2024 Video Vanguard Award live on MTV!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@katyperry