Katy Perry to receive major honor at 2024 VMAs – despite shaky comeback

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Katy Perry has just nabbed MTV's coveted Video Vanguard Award despite her two most recent music videos being mired in controversy.

On Thursday, MTV announced that the Wide Awake singer will receive the Video Vanguard Award and perform a biggest hits medley live at the VMAs on September 11.

This couldn't have aligned better with Katy's press rollout for her comeback album 143, which is set to drop on September 20.

Other winners of this honor include Michael Jackson (who the award is named after) as well as Beyoncé, Madonna, The Beatles, Shakira, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson, and more.

"Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon," said Bruce Gillmer, Paramount's president of music, music talent, programming, and events, as well as Paramount+'s chief content officer for music.



"With her game-changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world's biggest stages," he continued.

"Katy’s prowess will be on full display LIVE on the VMAs with a can't-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits."