Katy Perry stuns in daring naked fur coat look at Paris Fashion week
Paris, France - Katy Perry arrived at controversial fashion house Balenciaga's fashion week show in Paris wearing just a black fur coat and torn-apart tights.
The singer, who had her long black hair done into neat bubble braids and appeared to go topless, was at the debut of Balenciaga's new collection during Haute Couture week as temperatures reached highs of more than 86 degrees in the French city.
Perry shared a picture of her pseudo-pantsless look in the front row alongside Oscar winner Nicole Kidman via Instagram.
Kidman, who wore a sparkly black dress and dark glasses, was attending the event with her daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban.
Perry also posted a video with what she called her "favorite look" from the fashion house's new collection.
This was of a person that looked like they were dressed as a fluffy, blue butterfly.
The insect has a link to Perry, who previously showed off what looked like a raised butterfly tattoo.
Katy Perry teases new music at Paris Fashion Week
Katy Perry has been showing off her impressive fashion sense this week for Paris Fashion Week.
On Monday she posted to Instagram showing off an ornate black and pink lattice dress with floral appliqués for Sunday's Vogue World: Paris.
On Tuesday, the star was seen wearing a 500-foot dress train that featured the lyrics to her new song Woman's World, which is set to drop on July 11.
Previously, SKIMS mogul Kim Kardashian and rapper Cardi B have been staples at Balenciaga shows.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage