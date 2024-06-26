Katy Perry stuns in daring naked fur coat look at Paris Fashion week

Paris, France - Katy Perry arrived at controversial fashion house Balenciaga's fashion week show in Paris wearing just a black fur coat and torn-apart tights.

Katy Perry arrived at controversial fashion house Balenciaga's fashion week show in Paris wearing just a black fur coat and torn-apart tights. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage

The singer, who had her long black hair done into neat bubble braids and appeared to go topless, was at the debut of Balenciaga's new collection during Haute Couture week as temperatures reached highs of more than 86 degrees in the French city.

Perry shared a picture of her pseudo-pantsless look in the front row alongside Oscar winner Nicole Kidman via Instagram.

Kidman, who wore a sparkly black dress and dark glasses, was attending the event with her daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban.

Perry also posted a video with what she called her "favorite look" from the fashion house's new collection.

This was of a person that looked like they were dressed as a fluffy, blue butterfly.

The insect has a link to Perry, who previously showed off what looked like a raised butterfly tattoo.