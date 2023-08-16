Kendall Jenner says she "loves hard" amid Bad Bunny PDA
Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner admitted to unapologetically loving her significant others "hard"amid her budding romance with Bad Bunny!
The 27-year-old supermodel dished to Harper's Bazaar on how she handles her relationships. Over the weekend, she was seen displaying sweet PDA with the 29-year-old rapper at Drake's It's All a Blur tour.
Could it be connected?
Though she didn't mention Bunny in the interview, Kendall did reveal that when it comes to romance, she "loves really hard" and "without apology."
"I don't like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye," she explained to the magazine.
"I will always fight for relationships. I've been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off. I don't give up on anything."
The Kardashians star continued, "Some people aren't willing to meet me at that level. But that's okay. I'd rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance."
Is Bad Bunny "the one" for Kendall Jenner?
Kendall and Bunny, who first sparked dating rumors back in February, haven't been shy about displaying their affection for each other during their stylish dates.
The 818 Tequila owner touched on the subject in her interview, saying, "My affection for people and my empathy has only grown. My favorite part of getting older is the wisdom and knowledge."
Kenny's latest admission follows Kris Jenner "manifesting" an engagement for her the model, which could happen soon if the Tití Me Preguntó is the one for her!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Screenshot/Instagram/kendalljenner