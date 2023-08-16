Kendall Jenner says she "loves hard" amid Bad Bunny PDA

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner admitted to unapologetically loving her significant others "hard"amid her budding romance with Bad Bunny!

Kendall Jenner (r) admitted to loving her partners "hard," just as she got caught displaying PDA with Bad Bunny. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Screenshot/Instagram/kendalljenner

The 27-year-old supermodel dished to Harper's Bazaar on how she handles her relationships. Over the weekend, she was seen displaying sweet PDA with the 29-year-old rapper at Drake's It's All a Blur tour.

Could it be connected?

Though she didn't mention Bunny in the interview, Kendall did reveal that when it comes to romance, she "loves really hard" and "without apology."

"I don't like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye," she explained to the magazine.

"I will always fight for relationships. I've been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off. I don't give up on anything."

The Kardashians star continued, "Some people aren't willing to meet me at that level. But that's okay. I'd rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance."