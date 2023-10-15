Did Bad Bunny reveal a NSFW moment with Kendall Jenner in new song?
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Bad Bunny's new single may have some eye-raising details about his romance with Kendall Jenner!
While the 27-year-old supermodel and the 29-year-old Grammy-winning artist haven't outright confirmed their relationship, they continue to drop plenty of hints about a romance.
Now, Bunny's new song, FINA, seemingly alludes to an intimate moment between the two while they were at one of her sister's homes!
The lyric in question, originally spoken in Spanish, translates in English to, "That I am a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f**king at your sister's house."
Well, color us shocked!
The Coco Chanel artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, didn't specify which of the Kardashian-Jenner's homes this supposedly went down at, but it's nonetheless quite the intriguing line.
Despite keeping quiet on the official status of their relationship, Kenny and Ocasio haven't been shy with their PDA and matching date nights.
Recently, Kenny was seen celebrating the artist's huge win at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami and then New York, proving that their under-the-radar love story is going strong!
Cover photo: Collage: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kendalljenner