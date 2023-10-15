Did Bad Bunny reveal a NSFW moment with Kendall Jenner in new song?

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Bad Bunny's new single may have some eye-raising details about his romance with Kendall Jenner !

Bad Bunny seemingly made a NSFW confession about his romance with Kendall Jenner on his newest album. © Collage: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kendalljenner

While the 27-year-old supermodel and the 29-year-old Grammy-winning artist haven't outright confirmed their relationship, they continue to drop plenty of hints about a romance.

Now, Bunny's new song, FINA, seemingly alludes to an intimate moment between the two while they were at one of her sister's homes!

The lyric in question, originally spoken in Spanish, translates in English to, "That I am a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f**king at your sister's house."

Well, color us shocked!

The Coco Chanel artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, didn't specify which of the Kardashian-Jenner's homes this supposedly went down at, but it's nonetheless quite the intriguing line.

Despite keeping quiet on the official status of their relationship, Kenny and Ocasio haven't been shy with their PDA and matching date nights.