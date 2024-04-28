Did Kendall Jenner get dissed by Bad Bunny in new song?

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner 's drama with her ex-boyfriend, Bad Bunny, is far from over!

Kendall Jenner was seemingly again mentioned by her ex-boyfriend, Bad Bunny (l.), in his newest song. © Collage: VALERIE MACON & JON KOPALOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Fans are surmising that the 30-year-old rapper's latest collab with Myke Towers for the chart-topping track, Adivino, is a dig aimed at the 28-year-old supermodel.

Bunny raised eyebrows with his rap in the upbeat single, which included the lines, "You were one of my loves, I was just another ex / Sometimes I laugh reading the texts / Sometimes I laugh, but you give me stress / I don't know when the interest died / I don't know if a 'te amo' is worth the same in English, ha."

Since the joint song's release, social media users have flooded X with theories that the verse is a reference to Kenny.

The conspiracies were fueled further by speculation that the Tití Me Preguntó rapper also snuck a diss towards The Kardashians star in another hit released earlier this year.

In January, the Grammy-winning artist dropped the song, No Me Quiero Casar, where fans interrupted his cryptic lyrics as subtle shade at Kendall.