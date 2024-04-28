Did Kendall Jenner get dissed by Bad Bunny in new song?
Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner's drama with her ex-boyfriend, Bad Bunny, is far from over!
Fans are surmising that the 30-year-old rapper's latest collab with Myke Towers for the chart-topping track, Adivino, is a dig aimed at the 28-year-old supermodel.
Bunny raised eyebrows with his rap in the upbeat single, which included the lines, "You were one of my loves, I was just another ex / Sometimes I laugh reading the texts / Sometimes I laugh, but you give me stress / I don't know when the interest died / I don't know if a 'te amo' is worth the same in English, ha."
Since the joint song's release, social media users have flooded X with theories that the verse is a reference to Kenny.
The conspiracies were fueled further by speculation that the Tití Me Preguntó rapper also snuck a diss towards The Kardashians star in another hit released earlier this year.
In January, the Grammy-winning artist dropped the song, No Me Quiero Casar, where fans interrupted his cryptic lyrics as subtle shade at Kendall.
Kenny and Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, quietly ended their private romance in December 2023.
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON & JON KOPALOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP