Did Bad Bunny shade Kendall Jenner in new song?

Los Angeles, California - Bad Bunny's newest single seems to have featured a not-so-subtle dig towards Kendall Jenner after their supposed split!

Did Bad Bunny throw a subtle dig at Kendall Jenner (r) after their supposed split? © Collage: GIORGIO VIERA / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kendalljenner

Is the 29-year-old Latin artist kicking off 2024 with some shade?

On Monday, Bunny, born Benito Martínez Ocasio, dropped his newest song, No Me Quiero Casar, plus the track's music video.

The title alone raised eyebrows as it roughly translates to, I Don't Want To Get Married, and the accompanying video didn't help matters.

The Monaco rapper's new video featured Oscasio being pressed by friends and family about his plans for major life events, like marriage, while the lyrics also explore the Grammy winner's hesitation towards commitment.

While it could all be harmless, Oscasio dropping the track weeks after he and Kendall reportedly called it quits is quite telling.

The PDA-filled couple started sparking split rumors not too long after their last sighting together on Halloween.

Kendall and Oscasio were private about their romance, but insiders suggest that The Kardashians star did believe Bunny was "the one."