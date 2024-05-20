Did Kendall Jenner secretly reunite with ex Bad Bunny?

Los Angeles, California - Where do Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny stand after the model was spotted at the rapper's concert?

Kendall Jenner is still hanging out with her ex, Bad Bunny (r.), which has led to speculation that the two have reconciled. © KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the weekend, the 28-year-old Calvin Klein ambassador was captured coyly enjoying her former flame's Orlando concert.

Kendall was filmed in the VIP section of the event, rocking a black hoodie with the Grammy-winner's Most Wanted tour designs on it as she chatted and danced with friends.

According to ET, The Kardashians star and Bad Bunny, born Benito Ocasio, are still "having fun together" despite their breakup.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny are still in contact and spend time together when they can," an insider dished. There's a strong connection between them whenever they're together, and they have the same chemistry that they've always had."

Earlier this month, the exes, who split back in December, raised eyebrows when they were spotted looking cozy at a 2024 Met Gala afterparty.

The source continued that even though the two aren't "necessarily" back together, there is still a "vibe" between them, adding, "It's casual, easy, and comfortable between them."