Kendall Jenner has cozy reunion with ex Bad Bunny at Met Gala afterparty!

New York, New York - Kendall Jenner looked pretty comfy in some Met Gala 2024 afterparty pictures with her ex-boyfriend, Bad Bunny!

Kendall Jenner (r.) and Bad Bunny (l.) had a friendly reunion at the Met Gala afterparty. © Collage: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kendalljenner

After the 28-year-old supermodel slayed the Met Gala steps with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, Kenny slipped into something a little flirtier for the gala's A-list afterparty.

The 818 Tequila owner changed into a Vivienne Westwood design that featured a white silk corset draped in delicate beaded lace.

The fairytale look came with a matching lace mini-skirt. Kenny accessorized with an ivory Vivienne Westwood mini handbag.

Yet more footage also showed the Calvin Klein ambassador drinking cocktails and laughing with her ex.

Furthermore, partygoers dished to PEOPLE that the former couple were "sitting together, laughing and having the best time."

"They were very much enjoying each other's company. Sitting close and whispering in each other's ears," the insider added.

The sighting is the first time Kenny and Bad Bunny, born Benito Ocasio, were seen together since their split in December 2023.