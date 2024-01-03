Did Kendall Jenner reunite with Bad Bunny on New Year's Eve?

Friendly exes? Kendall Jenner is said to have spent her New Year's Eve with her ex-boyfriend, Bad Bunny, after the pair's split weeks ago!

By Elyse Johnson

Barbados - Say what! Word on the street has it that Kendall Jenner secretly reunited with her presumed ex, Bad Bunny.

Kendall Jenner apparently spent New Year's Eve with her ex Bad Bunny (l) weeks after their split.
On Wednesday, TMZ confirmed that the 28-year-old supermodel did ring in the New Year with the Grammy-winning rapper in Barbados – but there was a catch!

The friendly exes weren't alone, as they were joined by a group of their mutual friends, including Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Kendall also unknowingly confirmed that she was with Bunny after she reposted a friend's clip to her Instagram story, where the Tití Me Preguntó rapper is heard saying, "Feliz Año Nuevo!"

Yet, it should be noted that the two aren't back together, and the Calvin Klein ambassador seemingly touched on this in her newest IG post.

Kendall Jenner shares optimism for 2024 in New Year's post

Kendall Jenner poses with her BFF, Hailey Bieber (r), on a beach in Barbados.
Shortly after The Kardashians star's NYE plans were revealed on Wednesday, Kenny dropped new snaps while also sharing her hopes for 2024.

The runway model's photo dump featured Kenny baring her nipples in a nude, cut-out beach dress while sipping on a glass of white wine.

Kendall was also seen striking a pose with Hailey, who stunned in a fitted, all-white dress and chic updo.

The 818 Tequila owner captioned the post, "years pass, and they seem faster and faster. presence and time is all i can ask for. so grateful for what has past, so optimistic for what’s to come."

"Go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don't waste a second. 2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence."

Here, here, Kendall!

