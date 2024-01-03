Did Kendall Jenner reunite with Bad Bunny on New Year's Eve?

Barbados - Say what! Word on the street has it that Kendall Jenner secretly reunited with her presumed ex, Bad Bunny.

Kendall Jenner apparently spent New Year's Eve with her ex Bad Bunny (l) weeks after their split. © Collage: JON KOPALOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kendalljenner

On Wednesday, TMZ confirmed that the 28-year-old supermodel did ring in the New Year with the Grammy-winning rapper in Barbados – but there was a catch!

The friendly exes weren't alone, as they were joined by a group of their mutual friends, including Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Kendall also unknowingly confirmed that she was with Bunny after she reposted a friend's clip to her Instagram story, where the Tití Me Preguntó rapper is heard saying, "Feliz Año Nuevo!"

Yet, it should be noted that the two aren't back together, and the Calvin Klein ambassador seemingly touched on this in her newest IG post.