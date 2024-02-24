Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker back together?
Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner fans think that the supermodel might be back with her on-again off-again ex, Devin Booker, amid the Bad Bunny drama.
Kendall and athlete Devin Booker first dated from 2020 to 2022.
Now, word on the street is that these two might be reigniting their spark over a year after they ultimately called it quits for the last time (so far!).
Fans have been speculating about the pair since the rumor that they shared a suite at the 2024 Super Bowl on February 11.
According to notorious Instagram celeb gossip account DeuxMoi, Kenny and the footballer also allegedly spent Valentine's Day together.
But is Bad Bunny really completely out of the picture?
Who will Kendall Jenner choose?
"Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were staying at a hotel together in Phoenix, AZ over Valentine's Day," the Insta account claimed in their weekly newsletter series, citing an anonymous eyewitness source.
Other fans corroborated that the Kardashians star was indeed in Phoenix, noticing saguaro cacti in the back of a horseriding pic from her Insta Stories.
Devin's rumored girlfriend Christina Nadin has also unfollowed him on socials.
Kendall and rapper Bad Bunny broke up in December, but there's chatter they may still be casually hooking up.
With so much drama, it's no wonder Kendall needed to go on vacay with her sister Kylie!
Cover photo: Collage: JUSTIN CASTERLINE/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kendalljenner