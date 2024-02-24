Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker back together?

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner fans think that the supermodel might be back with her on-again off-again ex, Devin Booker, amid the Bad Bunny drama .

Kendall Jenner (r.) fans think that the supermodel might be back with her on-again off-again ex, Devin Booker (l.). © Collage: JUSTIN CASTERLINE/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kendalljenner

Kendall and athlete Devin Booker first dated from 2020 to 2022.

Now, word on the street is that these two might be reigniting their spark over a year after they ultimately called it quits for the last time (so far!).

Fans have been speculating about the pair since the rumor that they shared a suite at the 2024 Super Bowl on February 11.

According to notorious Instagram celeb gossip account DeuxMoi, Kenny and the footballer also allegedly spent Valentine's Day together.

But is Bad Bunny really completely out of the picture?