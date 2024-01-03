Kylie Jenner flaunts "glow up" abs in new promo

Kylie Jenner didn't wait till 2024 to get a six pack! The Khy founder showed off her washboard abs while modeling more looks from her newest brand.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner ushered in 2024 with new looks from her fashion line, Khy!

The 26-year-old fashionista kicked off the new year by baring her toned abs while rocking more fits from her Khy clothing line.

The founder dropped a new post on Tuesday that featured her modeling a long-sleeved white crop top shirt with a sexy cutout back detail, leaving an area where she flaunted her toned back.

She completed the comfy look with red sweatpants, a baggy black hooded sweatshirt, white socks, and styled her signature ebony tresses in loose waves while posing against a white backdrop.

"Start the year with a fresh pair of sweats, plus mix and match with classic tees and tanks," the post's caption reads.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner's "glow up" started last year, when she documented her gym sessions and sultry workout fits.

But her glow could also come from being with her rumored boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, who secretly attended the Kar-Jenners' annual Christmas Eve bash this year.

We have a feeling that Kimothée's romance, just like Kylie's fits, is going to get hotter this year!

