Kylie Jenner reveals first reaction to Kendall's daring Met Gala look

New York, New York - In the latest preview of The Kardashians, fans got a new look at the behind-the-scenes workings of Kendall and Kylie Jenner 's looks for the 2023 Met Gala .

Kylie Jenner (l) sung her praises of her sister Kendall's daring Met Gala look in a new preview for the next episode of The Kardashians. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the new clip, exclusively revealed by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, Kendall was seen trying on her famous Marc Jacobs ensemble from the gala.

The 28-year-old model's younger sister gushed over the bold look, which featured a black bodysuit with a silver collar and extravagantly long bell sleeves.

"I think this is a moment, Kendall," Kylie said. "Your a** looks amazing."

Kendall remarked that she was about 6'7" in the outfit, thanks to the number's matching sky-high boots.

"They're very tall, so they can get kind of wobbly, but they're great. And they're so sick," the 818 Tequila founder said of the shoes.

Kylie contrasted her sister's black-and-white look for the annual fashion event, which honored Karl Lagerfeld through the evening's theme, as the 26-year-old makeup mogul rocked a fiery red gown designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.

