Kendall Jenner channels inner cozy queen and gives peek of lavish mansion

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner rocked another comfy Alo fit in a new Instagram dump!

Kendall Jenner is the epitome of comfortable fashion in her new Alo fit. © screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

The 28-year-old supermodel's winter fashion frenzy continued in her latest photo dump shared on Wednesday evening.

In the carousel of new snaps, Kenny lounged around in her recently decorated LA mansion while modeling the new fit.



The forest green loungewear set featured a long-sleeve top and matching sweatpants that were embellished with the Alo trademark.

The Calvin Klein ambassador also gave a glimpse at her lavish pad, including her plush brown sofas, a hardwood coffee table adorned with art books and roses, plus her lit-up Christmas tree.

A winter wonderland indeed!