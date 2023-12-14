Kendall Jenner channels inner cozy queen and gives peek of lavish mansion

Kendall Jenner showed off her stunning physique while also modeling a new, causal ensemble from Alo that's perfect for loungewear during the colder months.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner rocked another comfy Alo fit in a new Instagram dump!

Kendall Jenner is the epitome of comfortable fashion in her new Alo fit.
The 28-year-old supermodel's winter fashion frenzy continued in her latest photo dump shared on Wednesday evening.

In the carousel of new snaps, Kenny lounged around in her recently decorated LA mansion while modeling the new fit.

The forest green loungewear set featured a long-sleeve top and matching sweatpants that were embellished with the Alo trademark.

The Calvin Klein ambassador also gave a glimpse at her lavish pad, including her plush brown sofas, a hardwood coffee table adorned with art books and roses, plus her lit-up Christmas tree.

A winter wonderland indeed!

Kendall Jenner and Alo gain steam through partnership

Kendall's partnership with Alo has been a long one, as the runway model has worn several athletic and comfy apparels from the brand.

Earlier this year, The Kardashians star did a campaign for Alo in a teeny white triangle sports bra with high-rise black legging and a layered black zip-up hoodie.

Her dog Pyro even made an appearance in the shoot.

Not only is Kendall the queen of trendy fashion, she's also the queen of "cozy fashion!"

