Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny hold hands on another adorbs Paris date night

Paris, France - Kendall Jenner and her on-again-off-again love Bad Bunny were spotted exploring Paris together in some adorable new date night snaps!

On Monday the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner were photographed leaving a Paris fashion week event from FWRD and then moved on to dinner at La Girafe.

The duo were also seen frolicking around the City of Love on Sunday after Kendall's triumphant nude bridal look at Vogue World: Paris.

After breaking up in December 2023, rumors of their reconciliation started up in May when the two were seen getting cozy together at a Met Gala afterparty.

Bad Bunny sweetly helped to guide and shield Kenny in the dense crowd of paparazzi, with the two holding hands at one point.

The couple wore matching black monochrome outfits with the supermodel in a backless boat neck dress with a mesh panel at the bottom turning it from a mini into a maxi.

She wore simple makeup and her hair was back in a ponytail for that effortless Parisian chic look.