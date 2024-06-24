Kendall Jenner rocks bridal fashion as reunion with Bad Bunny heats up
Paris, France - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reunited in the City of Love after the supermodel gave "naked bridal" vibes at Vogue World: Paris!
On Sunday, the recently-rekindled couple was caught displaying some spicy PDA after leaving the restaurant Ferdi in Paris.
Viral footage of the 28-year-old mogul and the 30-year-old showed them back in their matching era, with Kenny rocking a skin-tight gray jumpsuit as the Grammy-winning rapper twinned with The Kardashians star in a light gray pantsuit and black shirt combo.
The pair, who reportedly reconciled in May, also revived their touchy display of affection as Bunny was seen holding Kenny's backside during the date night out.
Kenny and Bunny further solidified their romance when the supermodel strutted her stuff at A-list fashion event, Vogue World: Paris.
Kendall Jenner shuts down Vogue World: Paris with bridal couture
The 818 founder first arrived at the event that took place at Place Vendôme with her longtime gal pal, Gigi Hadid, on horses and equestrian attire.
Later, Kendall ended the show in a whimsical Jean Paul Gaultier design from his The Wedding collection.
As the Monaco rapper performed a few of his hit songs, the reality star modeled a strapless nude corset dress with white gloves.
Much like her sister Kylie Jenner, Kendall glowed in her romantic garbs, which could hint that Kenny may be ready to be a bride herself soon!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Cover-Images