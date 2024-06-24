Kendall Jenner rocks bridal fashion as reunion with Bad Bunny heats up

Paris, France - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reunited in the City of Love after the supermodel gave "naked bridal" vibes at Vogue World: Paris !

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny (l.) enjoyed a handsy date night in Paris during fashion week. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Cover-Images

On Sunday, the recently-rekindled couple was caught displaying some spicy PDA after leaving the restaurant Ferdi in Paris.

Viral footage of the 28-year-old mogul and the 30-year-old showed them back in their matching era, with Kenny rocking a skin-tight gray jumpsuit as the Grammy-winning rapper twinned with The Kardashians star in a light gray pantsuit and black shirt combo.

The pair, who reportedly reconciled in May, also revived their touchy display of affection as Bunny was seen holding Kenny's backside during the date night out.

Kenny and Bunny further solidified their romance when the supermodel strutted her stuff at A-list fashion event, Vogue World: Paris.