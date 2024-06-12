Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny jet off to Puerto Rico after rekindling romance

Puerto Rico - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny further confirmed their rekindled romance with a sweet Puerto Rico getaway!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny (r.) could barely keep their eyes off each other during their dinner in Puerto Rico. © KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After it was reported that the 28-year-old supermodel and the 30-year-old Latin rapper were back on, the pair were spotted vacationing in PR.

On Tuesday, a fan dropped footage of Kendall and Bunny enjoying each other's company over dinner.

Though The Kardashians star and the Grammy-winning artist didn't display any PDA, they were filmed barely taking their eyes off each other in the dimly-lit restaurant.

Oo-la-la!

Meanwhile, insiders have dished more on the pair's reunion to Entertainment Tonight.

A tipster spilled that Kenny and Bunny, born Benito Ocasio, are "totally back together," noting that it was "only a matter of time" before they reconciled.

"Kendall really likes him, loves that she can be herself around him, and thinks he's cool and down to earth," the insider shared, adding that Bunny "genuinely cares about Kendall and they laugh, have fun together, and vibe."

"He appreciates Kendall for who she truly is," they explained.