Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spark more reunion rumors with intimate dinner

Miami, Florida - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have kept the rumor mill running with yet another cozy appearance amid speculation that the exes have rekindled their romance.

Kendall Jenner (l.) and Bad Bunny enjoyed a romantic dinner in Miami, Florida, over the weekend amid rumors the two have gotten back together. © Collage: IMAGO / PA Images & Cover-Images

Per TMZ, the 28-year-old model was spotted dining with the rapper on Friday evening after his show at the Kaseya Center.

Eyewitnesses said that the former lovebirds didn't explicitly show PDA but still appeared to present as a couple.

Kendall and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Oscasio, have been sparking a flood of reunion rumors after being spotted together at a 2024 Met Gala afterparty.

Just a few weeks later, the reality star was seen in the VIP section of Benito's Orlando concert.

The pair dated for about ten months before calling it quits in December 2023.

While the exact status of their relationship today remains unclear, insiders have said that things are "casual" between them at the moment.

Kendall and Benito's reunion may have come as a bit of a surprise, considering the 30-year-old's song Adivino, which dropped in April, was believed to take a few swipes at his former flame.