Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker continue to spark reunion rumors!

Los Angeles, California - There's more tea on Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker supposedly giving love a second chance!

Kendall Jenner (r.) and Devin Booker are sparking reunion rumors, but are the two formally back together? © IMAGO / UPI Photo

Following her break up with Bad Bunny, the 28-year-old supermodel could be spinning the block with the Phoenix Suns athlete.

According to several outlets, Kendall and Devin are said to be "rekindling" their romance after reportedly spending Valentine's Day together.

Per PEOPLE, the 818 Tequila owner and her ex are "definitely slowly navigating a restart."

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers, and they've decided to make that a priority," a source added.

Over at ET, another insider dished that Kendall and Devin, who split after two years together in 2022, are "trying to figure things out" right now.

"Kendall and Devin have always had a thing for each other and care about each other," the tipster shared, adding, "Kendall's family is supportive and like Devin for her. They appreciate that he has always treated her with the utmost respect."