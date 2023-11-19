Kendall Jenner reunites with Hailey Bieber amid Bad Bunny split rumors

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner shared a look at a recent hang with Hailey Bieber amid gossip that she split from boo Bad Bunny!

It looks like Kendall Jenner had a bestie hangout with Hailey Bieber (l). © screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

On Saturday, the 28-year-old The Kardashians star gave fans a glimpse at her time with her famous fellow model BFF in a photo dump she shared via Instagram.

The carousel of snaps first featured Kendall all-smiles while rocking a headscarf and a chunky black jumper as she held a glass of wine in a restaurant.

More pics from the dump included a risqué shot of the Calvin Klein ambassador's nude silhouette in a window and riding a horse.

Following this, Kenny and Justin Bieber's wife posed for a selfie while the reality star held a coffee mug. Kendall flashed her toned mid-section in a midriff-baring black shirt, while Hailey looked snug in a fluffy sweater.

Though the 818 Tequila owner has been private about her romance with Bad Bunny, her newest post heightened the chatter that she and the rapper may have split.