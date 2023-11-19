Kendall Jenner reunites with Hailey Bieber amid Bad Bunny split rumors
Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner shared a look at a recent hang with Hailey Bieber amid gossip that she split from boo Bad Bunny!
On Saturday, the 28-year-old The Kardashians star gave fans a glimpse at her time with her famous fellow model BFF in a photo dump she shared via Instagram.
The carousel of snaps first featured Kendall all-smiles while rocking a headscarf and a chunky black jumper as she held a glass of wine in a restaurant.
More pics from the dump included a risqué shot of the Calvin Klein ambassador's nude silhouette in a window and riding a horse.
Following this, Kenny and Justin Bieber's wife posed for a selfie while the reality star held a coffee mug. Kendall flashed her toned mid-section in a midriff-baring black shirt, while Hailey looked snug in a fluffy sweater.
Though the 818 Tequila owner has been private about her romance with Bad Bunny, her newest post heightened the chatter that she and the rapper may have split.
The speculation started when the runway model posted a cryptic message under her previous IG post last week.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner