Kendall Jenner enjoys Aspen with Justin and Hailey Bieber after Bad Bunny split
Aspen, Colorado - Newly single Kendall Jenner was seen still enjoying her time in Aspen with Hailey and Justin Bieber.
On Tuesday, the 28-year-old supermodel was captured spending time with her A-list besties, AKA the Biebers, at the Sant Ambroeus Coffee Bar.
The 818 Tequila owner kept up her trendy winter fashion by rocking a forest green jumpsuit with brown shearling boots.
Kendall accessorized her comfy fit with a fur jacket that she carried in her arms, dark sunglasses, and a cup of tea.
Meanwhile, the Biebers also looked fashionable, with the Rhode founder sporting an oversized black leather jacket, jeans, and black loafers.
Justin matched his wifey in a large, gray V-neck sweater, baggie jeans, shades, plus black-and-white sneakers while carrying a puffy blue jacket from his Drew brand.
The sighting comes after it was confirmed that Kendall and Bad Bunny have called it quits, though a new report from US Weekly claims the runway star's breakup isn't "surprising."
Were Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny not "compatible?"
A source dished to the site that Kendall's friends "aren't surprised" that she and the Grammy-winning rapper split because the two "never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway."
The insider also claimed that The Kardashians star's inner circle didn't feel like Kendall and Bunny, who were last seen together on Halloween, were "compatible."
"At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn't be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point," the source concluded.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/haileybieber & kendalljenner