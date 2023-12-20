Kendall Jenner enjoys Aspen with Justin and Hailey Bieber after Bad Bunny split

Aspen, Colorado - Newly single Kendall Jenner was seen still enjoying her time in Aspen with Hailey and Justin Bieber .

Kendall Jenner continues her trendy winter fashion while vacationing in Aspen with the Biebers. © screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old supermodel was captured spending time with her A-list besties, AKA the Biebers, at the Sant Ambroeus Coffee Bar.

The 818 Tequila owner kept up her trendy winter fashion by rocking a forest green jumpsuit with brown shearling boots.

Kendall accessorized her comfy fit with a fur jacket that she carried in her arms, dark sunglasses, and a cup of tea.

Meanwhile, the Biebers also looked fashionable, with the Rhode founder sporting an oversized black leather jacket, jeans, and black loafers.

Justin matched his wifey in a large, gray V-neck sweater, baggie jeans, shades, plus black-and-white sneakers while carrying a puffy blue jacket from his Drew brand.

The sighting comes after it was confirmed that Kendall and Bad Bunny have called it quits, though a new report from US Weekly claims the runway star's breakup isn't "surprising."