Khloé Kardashian and Kanye West share hug at basketball game

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted sharing a hug in a rare reunion at a children's basketball game.

Khloé Kardashian and Kanye West appeared to be on cordial terms as they were photographed sharing a hug at Saint West's basketball game. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian & IMAGO / Cover-Images

Family over everything?

Photos obtained by Page Six revealed that the pair had a quick embrace on Thursday as they both attended a basketball game for Kim Kardashian and Kanye's son, Saint.

The 39-year-old reality star brought along daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, and niece Dream, daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, to watch her nephew hit the court.

Kanye kept a low profile in a black hoodie, while KoKo wore an oversized, fuzzy trench coat over a black top.

The outing appeared to confirm that Ye is on relatively good terms with the Kardashian family despite the rocky road that followed his divorce from Kim in 2021.

While Kim has been open about his disapproval of the 46-year-old rapper's controversial behavior, she has opted not to slam him publicly to protect their four children and their relationship with their father.

Still, Khloé has previously had her own feuds with Kanye in the past, previously calling the Heartless artist out for his negative comments about Kim.