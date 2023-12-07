Kendall Jenner rocks caped bomber jacket in trendy street-style fit

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner 's trendy street style isn't letting up amid rumors the model has split from rapper Bad Bunny!

Kendall Jenner rocked another trendy look while hanging out with friends in Los Angeles. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

Fresh off her Bottega Veneta campaign, the 27-year-old supermodel rocked another fashionable ensemble during a casual outing with friends in LA.

Kendall's street style look gave Batgirl vibes as the runway model wore a Phoebe Philo design that consisted of a black leather bomber jacket with dramatic, bat-wing sleeves.

She paired the unique top with white wide-legged jeans, black leather pointy pumps, and a chocolate-brown designer bag.

The Kardashian star also shared up-close pics of the trend-setting fit via her Instagram story, along with a cute car selfie.

Yet, the latest outing is also another sighting of Kendall sans the Grammy-winning Latin artist.

The PDA-filled couple first sparked dating rumors back in February and have kept their romance extremely private.

Still, Kendall and Bunny have been sparking breakup rumors lately as the Calvin Klein ambassador has only been seen alone or with friends.