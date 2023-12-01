Kendall Jenner gets into the holiday spirit with quaint Christmas decor

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner followed her siblings and showed off her festive holiday decorations on Instagram!

Kendall Jenner gave Instagram users a look at her living room which has been adorned with Christmas decorations. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

On Thursday, the 28-year-old supermodel gave fans a glimpse into her Christmas decor via her IG stories.

The first post featured a snap of Kendall's festively designed where a large, lit-up, and fully-trimmed Christmas tree stood in the middle.

Along her mantel were streams of lit-up garland and stockings, while on her wooden coffee table was a bouquet of pink flowers and her 818 Tequila bottle.

The following post was a video that gave a full glance at Kenny's living room area and a quick shot of her dog cutely running around.

The tequila mogul is the third Kardashian-Jenner to show off her holiday decor, though Kendall's wasn't as lavish as her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas trinkets.

The SKIMs founder's story showed rows of tall trees adorned with bright white lights in the driveway of her home while the Poosh owner declared "elf season" has begun with her cute, homemade elf display.