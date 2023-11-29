Kendall Jenner dishes on "heated" chats with Kris Jenner in viral new interview

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner revealed how she handles having tough conversations with her mom Kris Jenner, who's also her manager.

Kendall Jenner (r) touched on her work relationship with her momager, Kris Jenner (l). © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Running a business with family isn't always perfect and per the 28-year-old supermodel, it's even tougher when it's with your mom!

For her Forbes cover feature, Kenny gave insight into her work dynamic with the 67-year-old Kardashian matriarch – aka her "momager."

"So we have moments like when we're talking on the phone and we're talking about business," the 818 Tequila mogul shared.

"And we're maybe having a heated conversation about something, and then all of a sudden she's like, 'OK, I love you.'"

Kendall noted that there are "confusing moments" at times, but the pair have figured out how to separate work from family matters.

"We have our moments but, at the end of the day, I think we're really good at compartmentalizing," she said.