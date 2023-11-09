Khloé Kardashian accuses Kris Jenner of "mistreating" her

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian 's issues with Kris Jenner have sizzled out for now after their intense fight on last week's episode of The Kardashians .

Khloé Kardashian still has some unresolved issues with her mom, Kris Jenner (l), which was highlighted on the newest episode of The Kardashians. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media

Following the 39-year-old Good American owner's disappointment in her momager, the pair tried to move past it on Thursday's episode of the Hulu reality TV series.

Looking to smooth things over, Khloé popped up at Kris' A-list dinner held in honor of the 68-year-old's Safely collaboration.

"We're in a short-term fight, but she's forever my mom," the business owner explained in her confessional, adding that she'll "always" be there for her mom.

Still, KoKo didn't mince words when it came to how she feels her mom treats her compared to her siblings.

"I want you to look around and see that not any of your other kids are here, but I am the one that you mistreat the most," the mom of two said to a shocked Kris.