Khloé Kardashian accuses Kris Jenner of "mistreating" her
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian's issues with Kris Jenner have sizzled out for now after their intense fight on last week's episode of The Kardashians.
Following the 39-year-old Good American owner's disappointment in her momager, the pair tried to move past it on Thursday's episode of the Hulu reality TV series.
Looking to smooth things over, Khloé popped up at Kris' A-list dinner held in honor of the 68-year-old's Safely collaboration.
"We're in a short-term fight, but she's forever my mom," the business owner explained in her confessional, adding that she'll "always" be there for her mom.
Still, KoKo didn't mince words when it came to how she feels her mom treats her compared to her siblings.
"I want you to look around and see that not any of your other kids are here, but I am the one that you mistreat the most," the mom of two said to a shocked Kris.
Kris Jenner makes an effort to show up for Khloé Kardashian in a hilarious way
As for Kris, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was kept up at night over her drama with KoKo.
Thanks to an idea from Paris Hilton and Howie Mandel, Kris decides to try out a hologram machine in order to be there for Khloé more often.
The hilarious moment featured the Revenge Body star looking very disturbed while being greeted by a holographic version of her mom throughout her house.
Khloé said the hysterical gesture "touched" her, adding, "This definitely doesn't solve the deeper issue between me and my mom, but at this point, I don't even care anymore." Hopefully things get better between these two!
