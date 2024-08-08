Kendall Jenner flashes her cheeks in new summer photo dump – but where's Bad Bunny?
Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner has unintentionally sparked new split rumors with Bad Bunny after sharing a look at her summer.
The 28-year-old supermodel took "hump day" to a new level with a sultry Instagram dump that she dropped on Wednesday.
The feature pic was a clear shot of Kenny's backside in a stringy, yellow bikini while the reality star enjoyed a little corner on the beach.
She sported a straw fedora on top of her wet brown locks plus a crochet tote bag.
More snaps showed Kendall in a cute equestrian fit while spending time with a horse, petting a llama in a white summer dress, and posing on a yacht.
The 818 Tequila founder playfully teased in the caption, "some of me," but fans had only had one question in the comments: "Where's Bad Bunny?"
Did Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny secretly split again?
Kendall's latest photo dump clearly proves that the reality star has been enjoying her summer, yet fans have noticed that she's been having fun solo.
Following their June Parisian vacay, Kenny and Bunny – who first reunited back in May – haven't been seen together in public.
Now this doesn't necessarily mean that the couple has split again, and it bears reminding that Kenny has been very private about her romance with the Grammy-winning rapper.
Nevertheless, we'll be keeping an extra close eye on the situation!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kendalljenner & @badbunnypr