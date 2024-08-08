Kendall Jenner flashes her cheeks in new summer photo dump – but where's Bad Bunny?

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner has unintentionally sparked new split rumors with Bad Bunny after sharing a look at her summer.

Kendall Jenner (pictured) gave a look at the highlights of her summer while fans question her relationship status with Bad Bunny. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kendalljenner

The 28-year-old supermodel took "hump day" to a new level with a sultry Instagram dump that she dropped on Wednesday.

The feature pic was a clear shot of Kenny's backside in a stringy, yellow bikini while the reality star enjoyed a little corner on the beach.

She sported a straw fedora on top of her wet brown locks plus a crochet tote bag.

More snaps showed Kendall in a cute equestrian fit while spending time with a horse, petting a llama in a white summer dress, and posing on a yacht.

The 818 Tequila founder playfully teased in the caption, "some of me," but fans had only had one question in the comments: "Where's Bad Bunny?"