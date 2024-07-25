Kendall Jenner teases baby plans amid rekindled romance with Bad Bunny

Los Angeles, California - Are babies in the near future for Kendall Jenner now that she's back with Bad Bunny ?

Kendall Jenner got candid about her dreams of becoming a mom in a new interview. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kendalljenner

During the runway star's cover interview with Vogue France on Wednesday, the 28-year-old shared that while she's the only Kar-Jenner who doesn't have a child yet, she "would love" to be a mom.

Kendall explained to the outlet, "I dream, above all, of longevity. Even when I'm older, I hope people will still think of me. I'd like to stay in the limelight as the years go by."



The 818 Tequila founder recently rekindled her romance with Latin rapper Bad Bunny.

Though she didn't say when she wants to become a mom, she did insist that it's a goal of hers and cited supermodel Christy Turlington as her inspiration.