Kendall Jenner teases baby plans amid rekindled romance with Bad Bunny
Los Angeles, California - Are babies in the near future for Kendall Jenner now that she's back with Bad Bunny?
During the runway star's cover interview with Vogue France on Wednesday, the 28-year-old shared that while she's the only Kar-Jenner who doesn't have a child yet, she "would love" to be a mom.
Kendall explained to the outlet, "I dream, above all, of longevity. Even when I'm older, I hope people will still think of me. I'd like to stay in the limelight as the years go by."
The 818 Tequila founder recently rekindled her romance with Latin rapper Bad Bunny.
Though she didn't say when she wants to become a mom, she did insist that it's a goal of hers and cited supermodel Christy Turlington as her inspiration.
"Relationships mean so much to me, and I can't wait to have a life with someone one day, to have kids, to create a family. Christy just gives good vibes. Maybe she cared a little bit less! I think that's really cool."
Perhaps her mom's wish for Kendall to have kids could happen sooner than expected!
Cover photo: Collage: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kendalljenner