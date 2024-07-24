Kendall Jenner gives "wake surfer girl" vibes in new bikini pics

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner beamed while flaunting her newest bikini look via Instagram!

Kendall Jenner is smokin' hotter than a chilly pepper in her latest Instagram snaps. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kendalljenner

The 28-year-old 818 Tequila founder showed that summer is far from over with her picturesque Tuesday photo dump.

The IG post featured Kenny in her element while rocking a spicy-red bikini ensemble and matching hat.

She accessorized the look with dainty hoop earrings while her wet, brown locks were tucked behind her ear.

The Calvin Klein ambassador captioned the post, "wake surfer girl," as more snaps showed Kenny lounging around on the small white boat while cruising on a lake.

With that glowing smile and radiant skin, one can only wonder if she was photographed by Bad Bunny, who she recently reconciled with!

The pair were last seen together in Paris having an adorable date night – though the model's barefoot Louvre visit received some backlash.