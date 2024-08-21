Kendall Jenner flaunts her figure in gold mesh dress for buzzy new campaign

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner strutted her stuff as she flaunted some newfound confidence in a buzzy Tory Burch campaign!

Kendall Jenner rocked a see-through gold net dress in her Tory Burch ad for the fragrance Sublime. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 28-year-old reality star is the newest face for the fashion label's fragrance, Sublime, and she made her debut in true supermodel style!

In the campaign ad shared by Kendall and the brand's official Instagram account earlier this week, the Tequila 818 founder exuded elegance while modeling several standout fits.

The most noticeable look in the behind-the-scenes footage was a nude lingerie set underneath a stunning gold chainmail dress.

Another trendy attire was the bright red swimsuit she rocked before posing with a large Sublime bottle in a beige, long-sleeve crop top and jeans.

The caption reads, "Confident, sensual and strong. My new favorite fragrance."

The words definitely ring true, as The Kardashians star recently told People that she's embracing her most authentic self each day.

She added, "Confidence starts with loving yourself and understanding that you're worth everything beautiful in the world. I like to remind myself of that daily."