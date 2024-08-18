Jennifer Lopez is "very demure" as she sips on her luxe spritz brand

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has joined in on the viral "demure" trend after she saw Ben Affleck on his birthday!

Jennifer Lopez demurely sipped on her Delola L'Orange Spritz as part of the latest social media trend. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

On Saturday, the 55-year-old entertainer showed fans how she sips her cocktails in her newest Instagram clip.

J.Lo was filmed in large frames and a white crop top under a beige jacket as she imitated the latest trend started by TikToker Jools Lebron.

The Wedding Planner star says in the video, "See how I do this, when I drink from the bottle? Very demure," before lifting and daintily sipping a bottle of her very own Delola L'Orange Spritz.

"Very mindful. I don't just chug it, I just don't, all the way down. Little by little. Elegant. Swelling it. Demure. Mindful," she continues.

J.Lo's "mindful" reenactment comes after she pulled up to her estranged hubby's crib for his private birthday celebration.