Kendall Jenner rocks high fashion during Aspen trip – but where is Bad Bunny?

Aspen, Colorado - Kendall Jenner was spotted rocking fashionable fits in Aspen, where she was again seen without boo Bad Bunny!

Kendall Jenner took a trip to Aspen looking stylish. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

After partying with sis Kim Kardashian in Las Vegas, the 28-year-old supermodel kicked off her holiday season in the snowy Aspen mountaintops!

Kendall was also captured at the Revolve + FWRD Pop-Up Shop party on Thursday in a winter-approved fit that included a luxurious black jacket tied at the waistline, form-fitting leather slacks, and high heels.

The 818 Tequila owner styled her signature chocolate tresses in soft waves while keeping her makeup natural.

Later, Kenny threw on an oversized brown fur coat with a furry, black tie at the waist.

The Kardashians star dropped a clip of her second look on her Instagram story, as well as a close-up selfie of her beat face and freshly waxed eyebrows while she glanced away.