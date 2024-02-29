Kendall Jenner hits the beach solo amid romance drama

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner isn't worrying about her love life as the model hit the beach in new Instagram pics!

Kendall Jenner will aways be a beach babe, per her latest Instagram pics. © screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old Calvin Klein ambassador dropped some snaps from what looked like a solo tropical vacay.

The Kardashians star stunned in a black summer maxi dress that featured two hibiscus flowers in creamy white and pastel pink.

But in true Kendall fashion, the supermodel actually rocked the dress backward.

She complimented the flowy dress with classic gold hoop earrings and a messy hair bun. Kenny also decided to go shoeless – which is to be expected when one is on the beach!



"Twins," she captioned the post, seemingly referring to the first pic in the dump where she posed with her arms stretched over her head by a palm tree.

Meanwhile, word on the street has it that Kendall could be reconciling with her ex, NBA star Devin Booker, following her split from musician Bad Bunny last December.