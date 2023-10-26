Kendall Jenner opens up on mental health struggles: "It's worse than ever right now"

Kendall Jenner explained how her anxiety has made her fearful when it comes to having children on the newest episode of The Kardashians.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner opened up about her painful health struggles on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians.

Kendall Jenner got real about her struggles with her mental health on the latest episode of The Kardashians.  © IMAGO / Landmark Media

On the Hulu reality TV series' newest episode, the 27-year-old supermodel got real about how her battle with anxiety has severely affected her.

"I think I was about like, eight, from what I remember," Kendall recalled during her confession about when she first dealt with anxious thoughts.

"I thought there was like, something physically wrong with me. Like, I made my mom take me to a heart doctor and a lung doctor and a brain doctor and all these people because I thought something was wrong with me."

The Calvin Klein ambassador continued that "people didn't really talk about anxiety the way they do now," adding, "I never knew that that's what that was until later in life being like, 'Oh, that's what that was that whole time.' And I had no clue."

Kendall Jenner shares her fears of having children

Kendall Jenner explained that her anxiety is what causes her fears of having children.  © screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

Elsewhere, Kendall continued her discussion with Scott Disick, her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex, where she explained that her anxiety has gotten "worse."

"It's one of the reasons why I'm actually scared to have children," she admitted, adding that she's afraid her anxiety could be passed on.

Though Scott assured the runaway model that her anxiety is not a reason to hold back on having kids, he did agree it is "scary."

‌"Honestly, the scariest part for me is, am I just going to get worse throughout life?" Kendall asked.

"Because I feel like it's worse than ever right now. The older I get, is it just going to get worse and worse?"

The Kardashians streams new episodes every Thursday on Hulu.

Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media

