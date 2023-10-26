Kendall Jenner opens up on mental health struggles: "It's worse than ever right now"

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner opened up about her painful health struggles on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians .

Kendall Jenner got real about her struggles with her mental health on the latest episode of The Kardashians. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

On the Hulu reality TV series' newest episode, the 27-year-old supermodel got real about how her battle with anxiety has severely affected her.

"I think I was about like, eight, from what I remember," Kendall recalled during her confession about when she first dealt with anxious thoughts.

"I thought there was like, something physically wrong with me. Like, I made my mom take me to a heart doctor and a lung doctor and a brain doctor and all these people because I thought something was wrong with me."

The Calvin Klein ambassador continued that "people didn't really talk about anxiety the way they do now," adding, "I never knew that that's what that was until later in life being like, 'Oh, that's what that was that whole time.' And I had no clue."