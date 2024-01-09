Kendall Jenner sizzles in throwback beach snaps after reunion with Bad Bunny
Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner shared some New Year's snaps on Monday as insiders close to the star spilled the tea on all of the circulating Bad Bunny reconciliation rumors!
Now that she's back in LA, Kendall Jenner's been reminiscing about her dreamy NYE trip to Barbados on Instagram.
The 28-year-old model shared some stylin' bikini selfies (one of the suits looks to be SKIMS brand!) along with a few adorable shots of her friends celebrating the midnight fireworks.
On her Insta story, the Kardashians star wrote, I'm mentally I'm still on a beach" despite having to return to her regular – well, regular for Kendall Jenner – non-vaca life.
In another Insta stories post, she wrote "take me back" over a pic of herself lounging on a beachchair.
Could the caption have anything to do with the allegation she'd been seen "making out" with her ex, Bad Bunny, on New Year's Eve?
Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny back together?
Kendall rang in the New Year with pals Justin and Hailey Bieber and a group of mutual friends – including her recent ex, Bad Bunny!
The former couple called it quits in mid-December after about a year of dating.
While the 818 Tequila mogul was reportedly spotted kissing Bad Bunny during the Barbados trip, another insider later implied that the makeout rumor was false.
The source told TMZ that the exes were only hanging out because of their mutual pals and that there was nothing romantic going on between them at the moment.
Another insider corroborated this, telling the Daily Mail that Kendall and Bunny "aren't dating even though they were just seen with each other."
"They are very friendly with each other," the source added, noting that they think rekindling the romance might be possible in the future!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kendalljenner