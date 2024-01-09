Kendall Jenner sizzles in throwback beach snaps after reunion with Bad Bunny

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner shared some New Year's snaps on Monday as insiders close to the star spilled the tea on all of the circulating Bad Bunny reconciliation rumors!

Kendall Jenner shared some snaps to Instagram on Monday from her dreamy NYE trip to Barbados. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kendalljenner

Now that she's back in LA, Kendall Jenner's been reminiscing about her dreamy NYE trip to Barbados on Instagram.

The 28-year-old model shared some stylin' bikini selfies (one of the suits looks to be SKIMS brand!) along with a few adorable shots of her friends celebrating the midnight fireworks.

On her Insta story, the Kardashians star wrote, I'm mentally I'm still on a beach" despite having to return to her regular – well, regular for Kendall Jenner – non-vaca life.

In another Insta stories post, she wrote "take me back" over a pic of herself lounging on a beachchair.

Could the caption have anything to do with the allegation she'd been seen "making out" with her ex, Bad Bunny, on New Year's Eve?