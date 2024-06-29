Kendall Jenner's barefoot Louvre visit sparks heated backlash: "Tasteless"

Paris, France - Model Kendall Jenner has ignited an outburst from fans on social media after sharing photos of herself exploring the Louvre museum – barefoot.

Kendall Jenner's Louvre museum date with boo Bad Bunny went viral after she showed up barefoot! © Collage: Angela WEISS / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kendalljenner

Maybe the museum's "no shirt, no shoes, no service" sign was down?

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old model posted a photo dump of her time at the museum.

The photos, which were taken during a midnight visit, show the Kardashians star in an elegant black flowy gown.

She was on a date night with her boo Bad Bunny, according to PEOPLE.

In one image, Kendall posed in front of the iconic Mona Lisa with her bare feet out on display.

"I'm so thrown off by barefeet at the Louvre," someone said.

While the photos themselves showcase a beautiful night filled with priceless displays and fun times, her choice of footwear – or rather, lack thereof – has left many fans scratching their heads.