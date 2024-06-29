Kendall Jenner's barefoot Louvre visit sparks heated backlash: "Tasteless"

By Jenna Cavaliere

Maybe the museum's "no shirt, no shoes, no service" sign was down?

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old model posted a photo dump of her time at the museum.

The photos, which were taken during a midnight visit, show the Kardashians star in an elegant black flowy gown.

She was on a date night with her boo Bad Bunny, according to PEOPLE.

In one image, Kendall posed in front of the iconic Mona Lisa with her bare feet out on display.

"I'm so thrown off by barefeet at the Louvre," someone said.

While the photos themselves showcase a beautiful night filled with priceless displays and fun times, her choice of footwear – or rather, lack thereof – has left many fans scratching their heads.

Fans debate over Kendall Jenner's choice of footwear at Louvre

Some users were genuinely bewildered at why the model would do such a thing at such a historic landmark, while others laughed at her audacity.

"Respect is lacking," another viewer wrote.

One user who claimed to work at the museum criticized her choice as well.

"I work in this museum. It's forbidden to walk around without your shoes," they wrote under the pictures.

"My colleagues were wrong to let you this privilege. Because of those pics, I will surely have to deal with upcoming visitors taking off their shoes," the user added.

We probably won't see barefoot Kendall again anytime soon!

Cover photo: Collage: Angela WEISS / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kendalljenner

