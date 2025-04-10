Are Kylie and Kendall Jenner pushing for an "intervention" for Justin Bieber?

Los Angeles, California - Are Justin and Hailey Bieber's BFFs, Kylie and Kendall Jenner , trying to help them save their marriage ?

Are Kylie (l.) and Kendall Jenner (second from l.) stepping up to help save Justin (second from r.) and Hailey Bieber's marriage? © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Per People, the 28-year-old Rhode founder and her hubby were captured heading to Coachella on Wednesday in an electric car – confirming that they're attending the music festival's first weekend.

Justin went shirtless, but he did rock a royal blue beanie and navy shorts, while Hailey wore a stripped-green dress and dark baseball cap.

Despite their upbeat outing, an insider spilled to the Daily Mail that the Jenner sisters are aware of "how unhappy Hailey is at the moment."

The tipster said that the supermodel has been "desperately" trying to persuade Hailey to do an "intervention" for Justin, as Kendall "wants to help their marriage."

The tipster noted that Hailey, who shares son Jack Blues with the Yummy hitmaker, insists that Justin is only struggling with "minor issues" amid rumors surrounding his mental health.