Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone primed to headline sweltering Coachella

Indio, California - Music fans were descending on California's Coachella Valley for the premier arts festival that begins Friday and will feature headliners Lady Gaga , Green Day, and Post Malone.

Marc Rebillet performs at the DoLaB at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The opening day promises to be a scorcher, quite literally; a dome of high pressure is triggering a mini heat wave in southern California, with meteorologists predicting the temperature could crack 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Organizers are urging the tens of thousands expected to arrive at the poorly shaded festival grounds to stay hydrated and use sunscreen as they gather to see other day-one lineup highlights including rapper Missy Elliott, Australian electropop band Parcels, and a rare stateside appearance from British punk ravers The Prodigy.

The sprawling desert weekend marks the unofficial start of music festival season, which Lady Gaga is priming to kick off with a bang.

Fresh off the release of her latest album Mayhem, the pop superstar has vowed "a massive night of chaos."

"Can't wait to hear you all singalong and dance dance DANCE till we drop," she posted when the lineup was announced.

South African star Tyla is also slated to perform Friday, one year after an injury forced her to pull out of the 2024 festival.

"Had many opportunities to go but swore to myself that the first time I go to Coachella, imma be performing... and look now!" she wrote on X when the lineups were announced last year.

And Blackpink's Lisa – fresh off a role in HBO's hit show White Lotus – will perform on her own Friday night, having twice taken the Coachella stage with her bandmates.

Later in the weekend, Charli XCX is expected to turn the grounds her signature "brat" green after a blockbuster year that saw her latest album propel her to new echelons of fame.

Travis Scott will play a special guest slot following Green Day's Saturday set, years after the hip-hop performer was slated to headline the 2020 festival, which was ultimately scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.